Krell gearing up to lead Conger

Conger Elementary School students won’t be the only ones having their first day of school when classes begin on Aug. 18 as it will also be the first day for Mary Krell, the school’s new principal.

Krell, has worked at Delaware City Schools for two years as the assistant principal at Schultz Elementary, is replacing Kerri Templeton, who served as Conger’s principal during the 2020-2021 school year.

“I love working in the district,” Krell said. “It’s been neat because my family and I have lived here for 10 years this fall. I’ve known about Delaware City Schools from the parent perspective because my kids go to Conger. So that was kind of the neat thing to truly be giving back to the school that is my neighborhood community school.”

Krell said one of her children will be a first grader this year and the other will be a fifth grader at Conger, and she’s excited to build relationships with students, staff and the Conger community.

“I love Delaware city as a whole, and I like the feel of a smaller school where you are able to get to know all the kids and their families,” Krell said.”I’m looking for a place to put down roots and get to know the staff, our families, and our students. I’m really passionate about building relationships with students and staff.”

Krell added she’s excited to have all the students back in the buildings five-days a week, and she’s looking forward to having all the teachers reunited after some teachers moved to the online academy.

“The last 18 months have been an interesting dynamic, in education specifically,” Krell said. “I’m looking forward to having all the students back five days a week just to build the classroom community even stronger than it was last year. (I want to build) stronger relationships. Students and teachers will know each other in a more intimate way, and the school will feel more like a community as well. It’s a goal of mine to reunite Conger staff so they continue to feel that close-knit community that’s here at Conger.”

Krell said Delaware City Schools is “very supportive and always put kids first,” and she’s excited to work with the elementary team at the district.

“The elementary team is such a great team that works together and always works to problem solve on how we can support our students,” she said. “That was one of the big draws for me.”

Krell added she wants students and parents to know that she’s excited for the upcoming school year.

“I’m excited to get to know the students and families here at Conger,” Krell said. “I’m excited for a positive school year where students can build strong relationships with each other in classrooms and experience some of those fun things they might have missed out on.”

New Conger Elementary School Principal Mary Krell stands in front of the building she will be leading when classes begin on Aug. 18. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_DSC_0448.jpg New Conger Elementary School Principal Mary Krell stands in front of the building she will be leading when classes begin on Aug. 18. Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.