Touch-a-truck taking place today

The Berlin Township Fire Department along with the Delaware County Emergency Medical Services will hold a “Touch-a-truck” event from 9 a.m. to noon today at the township’s fire station, 2708 Lackey Old State Road, Delaware.

As in years past, kids can climb into and onto vehicles such as ambulances, bomb squad detonators, fire engines, helicopters, police cruisers, tow trucks, tractors and wreckers.

While the event is free, attendees are asked to bring canned goods to be donated to People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio. PIN is also accepting new box fans anytime at Delaware County fire and EMS stations, county library locations, and the PIN office at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware.

Delaware County’s EMS Medic 10 responds with the township on fire and rescue calls through a joint cooperation agreement. They serve 6,500 residents and 135 businesses in a 22.5-square-mile area.

The township’s Facebook page shared the following post from the Delaware County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: “When you hear and see lights and sirens coming from a first responder vehicle, please slow down, stop, and/or move over! This isn’t just a request, but the law. The lights and sirens signify an emergency, and when vehicles on the road do not stop and/or move they can delay the emergency response time for those in need. Please be aware of your surroundings while driving and immediately slow down and move over when you see and hear an emergency vehicle nearby. By doing so, you help ensure we can arrive in a timely and safe manner.”

Developers are busy building in Berlin Township, particularly near Olentangy Berlin High School. The district is opening its 16th elementary school, Shale Meadows, nearby. To prepare for its debut, the Delaware County Engineer’s Office (DCEO) is putting the finishing touches on the North Road Extension project.

Motorists will mainly notice a new single-lane modern roundabout on Peachblow Road that recently opened after a six-week closure. DCEO said the project includes “new 0.5 mile-long, 3-lane roadway from Peachblow Road south within the Berlin Meadows Subdivision serving (Shale Meadows).”

The project investment was $1.25 million from the developer, while $625,000 was funded through a County Transportation Improvement District.

Shale Meadows, at 4458 North Road, Lewis Center, will have its open house from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 17, the Olentangy Local School District said. The first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 19.

