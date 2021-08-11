Wittington joins treasurer’s staff

Delaware County Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr. announced Thursday the hiring of Molly Wittington as a deputy treasurer.

Wittington is rejoining the office after spending five years in the public and private sector.

“We’re happy to welcome Molly back to the treasurer’s office,” Rankey said. “Her previous experience at the treasurer’s office, coupled with her years in the private sector, make her a valuable asset to the office. We’re glad she’s back.”

Wittington last worked for the Delaware County Treasurer’s Office from 2007-2016. Since then, she has worked at the Morrow County Federal Credit Union and the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office.

Her previous employment included stints with the Delaware County Auditor and Thomson Reuters.

Her diverse background in the areas of real estate valuation, tax collection, payment plans, and various banking procedures make her an asset to the office, Rankey said.

“I’m happy to once again be working in Delaware County and serving its citizens,” Wittington said.

Submitted by Yocum Communications.

