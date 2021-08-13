School projects complete

Delaware City Schools has finished a majority of its ongoing construction projects ahead of the 2021-2022 school year, meaning students will start the school year with new classrooms, new spaces and new playgrounds.

Delaware City Schools Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman said Thursday the district has completed its expansions to Schultz Elementary School and Dempsey Middle School, while also adding playground equipment at Conger, Smith and Schultz elementaries.

At Schultz, the new expansion added a wing of 10 classrooms to the school as well as several additional spaces like art rooms and multipurpose rooms. The project also reconfigured the front office to add additional offices and work space. Sherman said the school’s new production kitchen will be up and running at the start of school.

Additionally, the expansion at Schultz includes an extension of Penick Avenue to Cobblestone Drive, as well as a reworked bus loop. Sherman said the extended roadway will be completed before the start of the school year.

Schultz, Conger and Smith also received new playgrounds over the summer, and Sherman said they will be finished and ready for children next week. He added there will be some site work to finish around the playgrounds at Smith and Conger, but “nothing that will be a major impact on recess.”

Sherman said the district recently ordered more ADA equipment for all three playgrounds, which will be installed later this fall.

A poured rubber surface that will be used in conjunction with the new ADA equipment will not be available for installation until spring 2022.

“This surface will provide a higher degree of access for students with mobility issues,” Sherman said. “Similar ADA equipment will be installed at Carlisle (Elementary) and Woodward (Elementary), hopefully next summer.”

Sherman said there will also be some landscaping work to be finished at Schultz as the school year begins.

At Dempsey, work has been completed on a new wing that includes classrooms, a new School Aged Child Care (SACC) space, and an orchestra room.

“At Dempsey, teachers are moving into their new spaces this week, and all of the major work is complete,” Sherman said Thursday. “Marker boards and some furniture are on backorder and will be installed later in September. However, we have enough of this equipment on hand to get us started.”

A new concession stand, bathrooms, and a storage room were also added to the east side of Dempsey by the athletic fields.

Sherman said the new parking lots at Conger and Smith will be ready for use early next week.

The first day of school is Aug. 18.

One of the new art rooms at Schultz Elementary sits completed Thursday ahead of the 2021-2022 school year. The front of the school was also renovated, and the old office was expanded. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_DSC_0644.jpg One of the new art rooms at Schultz Elementary sits completed Thursday ahead of the 2021-2022 school year. The front of the school was also renovated, and the old office was expanded. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Tammy Lillibridge’s new classroom at Schultz Elementary school sits ready for the first day of school next week. The new wing of 10 classrooms will serve fourth and fifth grade students. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_DSC_0639.jpg Tammy Lillibridge’s new classroom at Schultz Elementary school sits ready for the first day of school next week. The new wing of 10 classrooms will serve fourth and fifth grade students. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.