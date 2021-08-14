City named ‘Best Hometown’

The city of Delaware will be recognized as a great place to live, work, and visit in Ohio Magazine’s annual Best Hometowns issue, which will be published Nov. 1.

The Best Hometown announcement was made by the magazine this week. Also selected were Centerville, Chillicothe, Sandusky and Wadsworth.

“To be recognized as among the best of the best in Ohio is a tremendous achievement for Delaware because Ohio has so many great hometowns,” Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle said. “Our entire community shares in this honor and can take a bow!”

To determine this year’s honorees, Ohio Magazine conducted visits across the state over the summer. The team met with city leaders in July. The editors evaluated finalists in six categories — Community Spirit, Education, Entertainment, Health and Safety, Business Environment, and Culture and Heritage — to help make their selections.

The magazine’s editors chose Delaware for its strong sense of community, thriving downtown and great schools. Each of Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns honorees will be featured in both the November/December 2021 and July/August 2022 issues of the magazine and online at ohiomagazine.com, giving readers a look at what makes each community special.

Delaware is a repeat winner of this honor, having been selected as a Best Hometown in 2007.

Pictured is an aerial view of a portion of downtown Delaware.

Delaware 1 of 5 cities in Ohio to earn nod

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

