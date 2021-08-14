DPHD to fog for mosquitoes

The Delaware Public Health District is informing residents within the city of Delaware that mosquito fogging will occur on Monday, Aug. 16, as a result of two mosquito collection traps testing positive for the West Nile virus.

The DPHD’s Residential Services Unit will fog the area of the city that is west of the Olentangy River. Fogging will start around dusk from marked health district pickup trucks. Residents should bring children and pets indoors while fogging is being conducted. If weather is not appropriate for fogging on Monday or if more time is needed to complete fogging, health district staff will resume on Tuesday, Aug.17.

Updated fogging plans will be announced on DelawareHealth.org and on the health district’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Any resident who does not want their property fogged is asked to call the health district at 740-368-1700 and request to be placed on the no-fog list. Requests must be submitted by 12 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16.

All residents are urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites. The most effective prevention is to dump standing water where mosquitoes breed. Make sure your property is free of stagnant water in flower pots, bird baths, tarps, gutters and other places where it can collect. Avoid going outdoors in the morning and the evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you do go out, wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing and apply mosquito repellant that contains DEET or Picaridin.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.

