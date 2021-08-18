Road extension project complete

The road extension connecting Penick Avenue and Cobblestone Drive is complete, just in time for the start of the school year.

The road project was approved in March 2020 by the Delaware City Schools Board of Education and provides access to the new 12-bus capacity loop at Schultz Elementary School. The old bus loop will now serve as an additional parent pickup/drop-off area.

Additionally, the road reconfiguration added an all-way stop to the intersection of Cobblestone Drive and Rock Creek Drive.

The road extension coincided with the addition of a new wing of 10 classrooms added to the south side of Schultz. The new wing and the renovations to the existing south side of the building will accommodate fourth and fifth grade classes. The new wing at Schultz also includes a mechanical room and two intervention rooms, as well as boys and girls restrooms.

The kitchen at Schultz was also be expanded to add a freezer, cooler and storage space. This allows the kitchen to serve as a prep kitchen and not just a warming kitchen. Additionally, the front office at Schultz was renovated to add more individual offices and a larger work space.

The playground area at Schultz was also renovated over the summer, and new ADA equipment was ordered for the playground.

Work on the project began in the summer of 2020, and a majority of the work at the school concluded this month.

Delaware City Schools Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman said last week that there will be minor site work to finish at the school’s playground, but it will not impact students at recess.

The expansion and other projects at Schultz were part of a $12,494,700 contract with Adena Corporation that was approved by the board in March 2020. Funds for the contract, which also included a new wing of classrooms at Dempsey Middle School and a new entrance at Carlisle Elementary School, came from the 2019 bond issue.

The new pickup/drop-off configuration will be used when school begins today.

