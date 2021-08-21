First week in the books

The first week of classes at Delaware City Schools came to a close Friday, and two new district administrators said the start of the school year was a positive one.

Mary Krell, the new principal at Conger Elementary, and Tyra Baisden, the new assistant principal at Schultz Elementary, said Friday they both enjoyed the first week of the 2021-2022 school year and getting to interact with students again.

“It’s been wonderful,” Baisden said. “Obviously, we’re reconnecting with students and families, and seeing the kids be so excited to be back at school has been amazing. I taught online last year, so being back and seeing the students and families reconnecting is great.”

Baisden has been with the district for seven years. She previously served as an intervention specialist for the district until replacing Krell over the summer as the assistant principal at Schultz.

“It was a different role for me but already knowing the staff and how they work as a team really helped me find my place,” Baisden said. “Everyone is really supportive, districtwide. Having that support has been great.”

Baisden said she’s looking forward to forming more relationships with students and families as the school year progresses.

“Connecting with students and families again will be important,” she said.

At Conger, Krell said the lead up to the start of the school year was “amazing.”

“It’s been so great to be able to meet students and see their faces,” Krell said. “I really enjoyed getting to know families during kindergarten screening. Back to School night was also fantastic. Being able to see so many families excited to be back in school. It was full of energy and definitely very exciting.”

Krell said she wasn’t nervous going into her first week as principal because she believed her previous experience had prepared her well.

“I feel like I had the preparation by being the assistant principal for the last four years,” she said. “Many of the pieces (of the job at Conger) are utilizing those skills and applying those skills in this wonderful community that I get to work with. The teachers have been nothing but amazing. It’s been great to know them on a personal level.”

Krell said the first day of school had its own energy, and she was excited to see students and staff connecting and building relationships.

“There’s something about energy on the first day of school,” she said. “It’s just been really inspiring to see the teachers doing what they love to do. I’m excited to be able to partner with the teachers and continue to support them building relationships in their classrooms. I’m excited to have the consistency of having our kids here five days a week. I’m excited to see that classroom community continue to grow each additional week that we’re here at school.”

Krell said two of her children attend Conger and seeing them and her neighbors at the school has been fun.

“My first grader loves to be able to see me in the hallway or the lunchroom,” Krell said. “Because this is my neighborhood school, there are so many kids in my neighborhood that I’m able to see here at school. I think it’s a great opportunity to be connected with my neighbors, and it’s fun to see them out in my neighborhood as well. When they actually see me in the neighborhood it’s funny to see their faces. (They think) ‘she does exist outside of Conger Elementary!’”

Krell said she’s thankful for the support from the staff and the community, and she is looking forward to the rest of the year.

Schultz Elementary School Assistant Principal Tyra Baisden stands outside the school Friday after the first week of the 2021-2022 school year. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_DSC_0669.jpg Schultz Elementary School Assistant Principal Tyra Baisden stands outside the school Friday after the first week of the 2021-2022 school year. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Conger Principal Mary Krell talks to a group of first graders in Emily Banaszak’s class Friday morning. Krell previously served as the assistant principal at Schultz Elementary School. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_DSC_0670.jpg Conger Principal Mary Krell talks to a group of first graders in Emily Banaszak’s class Friday morning. Krell previously served as the assistant principal at Schultz Elementary School. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.