Rivers seeks reelection in Orange Township

LEWIS CENTER – Orange Township Trustee Ryan Rivers is running for reelection, it was announced last week.

Rivers was elected in 2017 and touts himself as a community leader. He said his successes include approval of the Home Road extension, an infrastructure project to alleviate congestion two decades in the making. He also takes credit for the new Jennings Park, a 60-acre, $30 million privately-funded project.

“In the last 20 years our community has tripled in size,” Rivers said in a release announcing his intentions. “A foundation has been created for smart growth and continued success. My experience and involvement will move Orange Township forward, not backwards.

“With our population increase, the demands on our safety services have increased,” he continued. “We must identify solutions and long-term safety plans while not placing more cost on the backs of our taxpayers. Through a balanced tax base and continued smart growth we can generate the necessary revenue to expand local law enforcement.”

Rivers added he has developed partnerships with local organizations, raising funds and awareness for Delaware County Hunger Alliance, Honor Flight Columbus, People In Need and local scholarships.

“In addition to serving at Orange, I was elected president of the Delaware County Township Association,” Rivers said. “I have organized and brought new life to the organization. Working with the county and neighboring communities has led to new partnerships, including a government agreement that established the first Joint Economic Development District in Orange Township, approved in 2019.”

Trustees manage a township’s services, including zoning, budget, roads and ditches, parks and recreation, fire/EMS and police, waste disposal and cemeteries. Based on the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission’s 2019 population projections, Orange had the highest population of the 18 townships with 29,542 people.

“The township officials consist of three trustees and a township fiscal officer who are elected to four-year staggered terms,” said the Orange Township website (orangetwp.org). “One trustee and fiscal officer is elected in one odd-numbered year, and the two remaining trustees are elected two years later.”

Two Orange Township Board of Trustees seats are on the ballot for the Nov. 2 General Election. According to vote.delawarecountyohio.gov, also running are Lisa Knapp of Powell and Kristie Ramsey of Lewis Center. The term would commence Jan. 1, 2022.

