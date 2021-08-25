Local group to host BBQ event

Liberty Township’s Community Improvement Corporation, Living in Liberty, will host its inaugural amateur barbeque competition — Liberty Smoked Meat & BBQ Festival — Sept. 3-4.

Participants of backyard cookers and smokers are invited to test their skills in the categories of pork butt, beef, ribs and wild card (chicken, fish, game).

Participants can set up as early as noon on Friday, Sept. 3 at Liberty Park, with independent judging to occur Sept. 4 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. with awards to follow. Check-in begins Friday, Sept. 3, at noon.

Food trucks, beverages, and live music for the community begin at noon on Saturday, Sept. 4. The overall purpose of this event is to encourage community engagement while providing a fun family outing with games, food trucks, and drinks from a local brewery.

“We are looking forward to bringing the community together for our first annual barbeque competition,” said Shyra Eichhorn, chairman of the Liberty Township Board of Trustees. “The event will be a wonderful time for local residents to show off their smoking and BBQ skills, while providing a family-friendly atmosphere for spectators to enjoy live music, local food trucks, and yard games.”

Participant registration is available until Aug. 29 (or until spots are full) by going to www.livinginliberty.us. There is a cost to register.

The event is free for spectators with food trucks and beverages available for purchase. There will also be games and live music throughout the day by The Trains. Attendees may purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win an opportunity to be a guest judge for one of the categories (four winners drawn).

Any leftover meats will be donated to a local food pantry.

This event will be held rain or shine. For more information about the event, visit www.livinginliberty.us.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_Living-in-Liberty.jpg The inaugural Liberty Smoked Meat & BBQ Festival will take place Sept. 3-4 at Liberty Park, 2845 Home Road in Powell. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_Liberty-Twp-park.jpg The inaugural Liberty Smoked Meat & BBQ Festival will take place Sept. 3-4 at Liberty Park, 2845 Home Road in Powell. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Submitted story

Submitted by Living in Liberty, Liberty Township’s Community Improvement Corporation.

Submitted by Living in Liberty, Liberty Township’s Community Improvement Corporation.