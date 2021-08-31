Conomy joins Harlem Twp. race

GALENA — Christopher Conomy has announced his candidacy for Harlem Township trustee in the Nov. 2 general election.

“As a political newcomer, I don’t know how to run for office besides just going out and talking to people,” Conomy said in an email to The Gazette. “I got my old bike fixed up and rode it door to door to gather signatures to get on the ballot, and that is what I am going to do to earn votes.”

Conomy works in the Ohio Attorney General’s office, Court of Claims Defense Section. He previously litigated in private practice, and he holds degrees from Ithaca College and Cleveland State University. He is married and has three children.

“I am a political newcomer, and I am running because we need to act to protect Harlem’s rural character,” Conomy said. “Our family moved to a small horse farm in Harlem Township in 2014. The place is amazing. Our farm has pastures, and a wooded area, and a stream running through it over the ancient bedrock. And it has the best neighbors. I love everything about this place, and I love raising my kids here.

“But a new wave of development pushing into Harlem Township could change a lot of that,” he continued. “And it isn’t just the rural character of Harlem that would be pressured. It would also be the roads, the services — even the movement of surface water that could lead to flooding and the potential to increase pollution in our watershed. Preserving the character of this township is important.”

Harlem Township, in the southeast corner of Delaware County, is over 26 square miles and nearly 17,000 acres. In 2009, 59% of that land was agricultural in use and 26% residential.

“Today, the rural character of this township remains in the forefront,” said the Harlem website (harlemtwp.com). “Harlem residents enjoy relative privacy in their living conditions and minimal commercial encroachment. This is the underlying theme which characterizes our community. With the proper management, continued future development, and the emphasis on rural character, we trust that our community will continue to evolve as a premier place to call home.”

There are four candidates running for two seats, with the term commencing Jan. 1, 2022. Also on the ballot are Bob Dalton, Carl Richison and incumbent David Jackson, all of whom have Galena postal addresses.

The other trustees are Jerry Paul and Bob Singer.

Editor’s note: Now that all filing deadlines have passed and the Delaware County Board of Elections has certified all candidates for the Nov. 2 election, The Gazette will no longer print candidacy announcement stories. The Gazette will preview contested races beginning in October.

