Fundraiser to support Turning Point

On Sept. 11, Turing Point and the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office will hold the inaugural “Volley Against Violence” tournament to raise funds and awareness for the local domestic violence shelter.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Food Truck Depot located at 59 Potter St. in Delaware. Organizers said teams for the event are already set, however, they are looking forward to community participation to cheer on the teams.

The event will also host a number of food vendors, including Mike’s BBQ, Kutz Grill, What the French Toast and Cafe de Cart. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from Homestead Brewery will be donated to benefit Turning Point. There will also be a number of raffles with prizes.

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel said her office was honored to organize the event to support the shelter, which serves Delaware and Marion counties.

“Turning Point is one of the local gems in both Delaware and Marion County,” Schiffel said. “The impact that they make on our community every single day is huge and invaluable. We need to do whatever we can, as a community, to support them so that they, in turn, can support victims of domestic violence.”

Amber Scott, president/CEO of Turning Point, said the shelter experienced a funding loss of about $900,000 over the last few years, which equates to about 50% of the shelter’s total budget. Scott added she’s thankful to the prosecutor’s office for holding the event.

“We need this type of support for visibility and in-kind donation support in addition to monetary support,” Scott said, adding there are many volunteer opportunities at the shelter. Scott said interested volunteers can contact Jamie Beckett at 740-382-8988 or email jbeckett@turningpoint6.org. “We’re looking to gain new supporters and advocates.”

Donations can be made at the event or by visiting Turning Point’s website at turningpoint6.org/donations and adding “Volley Against Violence” (VAV) in the note section of the donation.

Schiffel said she hopes the event shows the community how they can get involved.

“I want people who come to this event to realize that there are people to help victims of domestic violence,” she said. “There’s an entire shelter team willing to help. There’s an entire community in Delaware County to help someone who needs it, all they have to do is ask.”

Schiffel said she was moved by the story of a woman who stayed at the shelter before moving on, and she volunteered for the event as soon as she heard.

“(Turning Point is) making a difference in someone’s life every single day, we just need (those in need) to reach out,” Schiffel said, adding her goal is to raise $5,000 for Turning Point.

More information about Turning Point, including volunteer opportunities, can be found at turningpoint6.org.

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel, left, and Turning Point President and CEO Amber Scott hold a volleyball together Monday to promote the upcoming “Volley Against Violence” event to be held Sept. 11 at the Food Truck Depot on Potter Street in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_thumbnail_DSC_0041.jpg Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel, left, and Turning Point President and CEO Amber Scott hold a volleyball together Monday to promote the upcoming “Volley Against Violence” event to be held Sept. 11 at the Food Truck Depot on Potter Street in Delaware. Julie Datko | Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office

‘Volley Against Violence’ set for Sept. 11

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

