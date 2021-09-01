Free concerts, exhibits in Dublin

DUBLIN — Want to meet some new best friends? An upcoming free concert here may give you the chance.

B2Wins (pronounced BEE-twins) are twin brothers from the slums of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, who play classical music on violins made by their father. Live, they play electric violin and ukulele, which the nonprofit Dublin Arts Council (DAC) describes as “a hybrid mix of rock concert, jam session, dance party and stand-up comedy. Fans describe it as ‘like seeing your new best friends in concert.’”

B2Wins performs at the next DAC Sundays at Scioto concert from 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Scioto Park Amphitheater, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin. It’s the park that has the Wyandot Chief Leatherlips sculpture. Guests may bring lawn chairs, picnic items and blankets. Hand sanitizer is encouraged, and while masks are not required, they are recommended for non-vaccinated guests. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

If the weather is uncertain, the public may visit www.dublinarts.org, DAC’s social media sites, or call 614-889-7444 to find out if the concert is delayed or canceled.

The series began Aug. 15 with the BritPack (British classic rock), Dublin Coffman graduate George Barrie and his blues band (Aug. 22), and Columbus-based Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute Turn It Up (Aug. 29).

“Dublin Arts Council is thrilled to support artists and bring free Sunday evening concerts back to our community,” said DAC Executive Director David S. Guion. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to lounge on the grass overlooking the river and enjoy a fantastic variety of musical genres, including everything from artist tribute bands to zydeco.”

There are four more Sundays at Scioto concerts — Heidi Burson, a soulful singer from Nashville by way of Ohio (Sept. 5); Grammy-winning and returning “People’s Choice” band from 2019 Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience (Sept. 12); Dulahan, a Dayton-based contemporary/traditional Celtic hybrid (Sept. 26); and The Wildflowers, a tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers from Alabama (Oct. 3).

The DAC also presents art at its gallery, 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin. Currently on view through Sept. 10 is “The Bright Side: Eileen Woods and Barbara Vogel,” artwork inspired by the coronavirus. Upcoming is “The Language of Creativity: Central Ohio Branch – National League of American Pen Women,” a free group exhibition using diverse mediums, will be on view Sept. 21-Oct. 29. A gallery visit can be scheduled at https://visitdublinartscouncil.as.me using prevailing COVID-19 protocols.

Lastly, today is the deadline to apply for a $150,000 commission to create a public artwork installation for the entrances of the M.L. “Red” Trabue Nature Reserve at 6835 Avery-Muirfield Dr. and 6566 Post Road, Dublin. The DAC issued a national call to professional artists in July. Three finalists will be chosen in mid-October, who will present their proposals in early 2022. The work for the 90-acre Trabue park would be installed and dedicated summer 2023.

The DAC will collaborate with the City of Dublin and members of the community to award the commission. Dublin’s “Art in Public Places” program began in 1988 and now has 60 artworks throughout the city.

B2Wins will perform free at Scioto Park Amphitheater on Sept. 19. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/09/web1_6_B2Wins-1-.jpg B2Wins will perform free at Scioto Park Amphitheater on Sept. 19.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.