Labor Day market returns

SUNBURY — The village’s annual Labor Day Flea Market returns to the square from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday.

“When the pandemic forced us to cancel in 2020 we adapted to host a Labor Day BBQ that raised some of the funds that we need for the youth leadership and service projects that our club supports,” said Sunbury Big Walnut Kiwanis Club President Michelle Linton in a press release. “This year we are going to host a food booth with pulled pork sandwiches, brats, and hot dogs for the flea market attendees.”

The relatively new club assisted with running the event in 2019 and has now fully taking over. It will be this local chapter’s signature fundraiser.

Kiwanis said more than 60 vendors were registered to sell items such as “antiques, arts, crafts, collectibles, household goods, bath products, toys, pet products, and much more. Kids activities are also being planned for the September 6th event and will include a coloring station and a bubble station. Attendees are encouraged to follow CDC and health department guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing.”

Those planning to attend the event may want to avoid nearby Vans Valley Road. Resurfacing is taking place on this road, which runs from Sunbury to Galena.

Last month, 2021 BWHS Graduate Maddy Watters was named recipient of the local chapter’s first Leadership for a Lifetime Award.

“Maddy doesn’t stop at being a great student and leader, she strives to make a difference in life,” said Angie Stooksbury, her nominator. “Maddy looks at the big picture. She makes sure to search for and study all perspectives before forming a stance. She knows how to gauge credible sources from unreliable ones. When you combine these skills with her ability to communicate effectively, work well under pressure, and get along with a diverse group of people — she’s amazing. Madailein Watters simply doesn’t know how to be anything less than exceptional. She has led our student council for four years. She has the heart and compassion for leading and people. Without fail, Maddy is the first to volunteer and the last to leave when it comes to community service. You will not meet a classmate of Maddy’s that has something negative to say about her. You will not meet an adult that she has worked with who doesn’t give her an outstanding review. Maddy wants to change the world, and she does it one person at a time. She is a wonderful young lady. I have been teaching for 27 years, and I tell you she is among the best of the best when it comes to all around talented, caring, involved, young lady.”

In July, the club and Stronger Together — Big Walnut Area hosted a four-session program on what it means to be equitable and leading with equity in mind.

“The timing is perfect for Sunbury to engage in the Equity Excellence Certificate Program,” said Village Councilwoman Cindi Cooper. “Sunbury is seeing growth in every aspect. It would be to Sunbury’s benefit to join this program and actively engage in racial and structural inequity conversations.”

Sunbury Big Walnut Kiwanis meets via Zoom the second Tuesday of the month at noon and the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 via Zoom and at the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce, 39 E Granville St, Sunbury. The purpose of Kiwanis is to “serve the children of the world.”

For more information, visit www.ohiokiwanis.org, www.kiwanis.org, or find Sunbury Big Walnut Kiwanis on Facebook.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

