‘Flyers’ help inform BW community

SUNBURY — There are many ways the Big Walnut Local School District communicates with residents, parents and students, and one of them is an online bulletin board.

One of the quick links on www.bwls.net is called Community Flyers, which the district said “is a new tool used for posting various flyers from district boosters, PTOs and outside organizations.”

Each flyer includes the following disclaimer: “Distribution of this information does not necessarily mean endorsement or support by The Big Walnut Local School District but is provided as a public service.”

For those who may not have seen them, below are summaries of some of the flyers posted online.

The elementary school flyers include one that says “Big Walnut Kids Have Big Hearts.” It lists three local charities — My Very Own Blanket (for children in foster care), Humane Society of Delaware County and Big Walnut Friends Who Share — and suggests how kids can throw a party and help the charities at the same time.

Intermediate and elementary students are invited to join the KOALA club, which stands for Kids Online Activities, Laughs, and Altogetherness. Two Girl Scouts from Big Walnut Troop 1565 lead the Zoom sessions every other Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Big Walnut Middle School students were reminded of a seventh grade teen vaccine clinic at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. Required vaccines are Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) and meningococcal; recommended vaccines are Human Papilloma Virus, hepatitis A and COVID-19. The high school students will have 12th grade required and recommended doses administered at a school vaccine clinic at 8 a.m. on Sept. 15. The clinics are provided by the Delaware Public Health District.

Finally, of general interest is a lacrosse clinic for boys and girls from first to eighth grade at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at BWMS, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury. The 90-minute session is described as an “introductory lacrosse experience for kids who have never played the sport before.” Registration is required.

