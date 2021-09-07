Coldwell Banker opens office

Coldwell Banker Realty in Ohio is bolstering its presence in Delaware by opening a new office at 11 ½ W. Winter St. and by welcoming the C.G. Boyce Real Estate Co. lead by Toby E. Boyce and Suzanne M. Holt. The formerly independent C.G. Boyce team has won numerous awards and helped countless clients buy and sell homes in Delaware.

“We are thrilled to welcome Boyce and Holt to Coldwell Banker Realty and to offer them and our Delaware affiliated agents a prominent location to meet with clients and conduct their business. The real estate market in Delaware has grown steadily over the years and we expect the desirability of living in Delaware to continue,” said Julie Guy-Schrienk, branch manager.

“C.G. Boyce Real Estate Co. became a household name in Delaware with only two agents,” Boyce said referring to the brokerage earning second-place honors in 2019 and third place this year in the Delaware Gazette Readers’ Choice awards. In addition, the organization was a Nextdoor Neighborhood award winner from 2017-2019. “I can’t wait to see what we can do with Coldwell Banker’s technology and amazing reputation in historic downtown Delaware.”

Coldwell Banker Realty in Ohio serves both central Ohio, Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. In 2020, the company did more than $4.2B in sales volume and had more than 15,000 transaction sides. According to MLS data, since 2018, sold listings in Delaware county are up 13%, while the Columbus MLS is up 7%.

“Delaware has always been an amazing place to live with countless dining and entertaining options in addition to many different housing types available,” Boyce said. “We needed to partner with a brokerage that can give us the tools to buy and sell homes faster for our clients.”

“Our branch leader Julie Guy has such a passion for real estate, our sales associates and the city of Delaware, so we thank her for spearheading our further expansion into the market. Coldwell Banker Realty now has 12 offices in central Ohio, and we couldn’t be more proud to be officially part of this community and the local chamber,” Coldwell Banker Realty President Joe King said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the office opening was held Aug. 26.

Coldwell Banker Realty in Ohio has 18 offices and more than 2,000 affiliated agents serving central Ohio, Greater Cincinnati, northern Kentucky, and southeastern Indiana. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

Pictured in the new Coldwell Banker Realty office in downtown Delaware are Branch Manager Julie Guy-Schrienk, Toby Boyce and Coldwell Banker Realty President Joe King. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/09/web1_CB_Delaware.jpg Pictured in the new Coldwell Banker Realty office in downtown Delaware are Branch Manager Julie Guy-Schrienk, Toby Boyce and Coldwell Banker Realty President Joe King. Courtesy photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC.

Submitted by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC.