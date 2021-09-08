Genoa Twp. project back on track

WESTERVILLE — A parks and recreation project that was put on hold is back on starting today in Genoa Township.

Work on a new gateway on the Genoa Trail at Mount Royal Avenue was slated for late June, but was delayed due to a COVID-19 related supply issue.

At the end of August, posts were installed along the Genoa Trail behind the township’s fire station to make the edge of the trail more defined. However, that’s not the only work being done.

“Pardon our dust while we improve safety and comfort along the Genoa Trail, which also serves as a portion of the Ohio to Erie Trail,” the township said on social media. “The trail will be realigned to allow for installation of welcome signage, fencing, bike parking, seating, shade trees and landscaping.”

There will be some disruption through Sept. 13.

“Trail access will be maintained throughout the project although users will be rerouted onto a temporary gravel path as needed,” the township said. “The project begins Sept. 8 with trail realignment and concludes with landscaping in summer 2022.”

But first, the Freeman Road Park was closed Tuesday for the treatment of armyworms that were discovered in the park. The park, a popular site for pickleball, is 6.7 acres with a playground and a 1/3-mile Born Learning loop trail for youngsters.

Armyworms are moth larvae most commonly found in the southeast that can quickly defoliate a lawn if left untreated. This year’s infestation is said to be the worst in 20 years.

On a more fun note, the annual Fishing Day will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Hilmar Park. A grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources ensures that 100 free fishing poles will be provided to kids who have preregistered at www.GenoaTwp.com/FishingDay. Bait is provided for the catch-and-release event. Prizes will be given for the biggest and smallest catch of the day.

Columbia Gas is doing some work in the area, building an in-line inspection station near Harlem and Sunbury roads. It is also known as a pigging station, since it uses a Pipeline Inspection Gadget to examine and clean underground natural gas pipelines. They are also upgrading facilities off of Worthington Road Park near Genoa Baptist Church this month as well as system maintenance near Africa Road, and work at Talavera Drive in November.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, Rumpke’s trash pickup in Genoa is Sept. 11.

In other township news, there is a vacancy on the Board of Zoning Appeals. The deadline to apply online at www.genoatwp.com is Sept. 24. The meetings are in-person, but are live-streamed via YouTube.

Armyworms invade local park

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

