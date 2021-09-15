Orange Twp. seeking parks input

LEWIS CENTER — Orange Township’s Parks, Trails and Greenways Master Plan is being updated, and officials are seeking user input.

The township’s current plan was approved in October 2008. The 117-page document made 15 system-wide recommendations for the township.

“Orange Township has contracted with Brandstetter Carroll Inc. to update our current Parks, Trails and Greenways Master Plan,” states the township’s website.

Last week, the township had a meeting regarding trails, paths, outdoor fitness and the skate park on Sept. 8, as well as a meeting Sept. 9 to discuss pickleball and tennis, moms clubs, senior citizens, disc golf, the dog park and aquatics. An open house also took place Monday at the Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road.

Residents who weren’t able to attend any of the sessions can take a five-minute survey until the end of the month, the township notes on its website. The survey asks what upgrades residents would like to see at existing parks (such as bike repair stations), what facilities they would most like to have expanded (such as spray-grounds and splash pads), what programs they would most like to see developed (such as special needs), and what kept them from using the existing township resources more often?

Ideas were also sought for several questions: How can Orange Township improve its trails and natural areas (green space, fishing piers, conservation and preservation); what are your favorite activities in their parks; and what one change would you make to improve parks and recreation opportunities?

Some people have already responded. One idea was to have more connectivity for trails, from existing subdivisions to the library, pool, schools, existing parks, and trails in the neighboring communities of Powell and Westerville.

Orange Township’s Park Department includes the following resources: an Aquatic Center (on Gooding Boulevard), community gardens hosted by Evans Farm (at Piatt Road and Red Oak Street), rentable community room and shelters, Glen Oak Park (on Blue Holly Drive), North Orange Park (on Gooding Boulevard), Orange Bridge Park (on the east side of the bridge), RO Park (on Snapdragon Way), the Township Hall Park, a trails system, the U.S. Route 23 bike/pedestrian bridge, a proposed Veterans Memorial (on Orange Road), and Walker Wood Park (on Walker Wood Boulevard).

Alum Creek State Park (on South Old State Road), Highbanks Metro Park (off US 23), and Preservation Parks’ Shale Hollow (at 6320 Artesian Run) and the upcoming McCammon Creek Park (at Bale-Kenyon Road) are also in Orange Township.

For more information, visit https://orangeparks.mindmixer.com or orangetwp.org.

The pond at the Orange Township Hall Park along Orange Road. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/09/web1_Twp-Hall-Park-Pond2-IMG_1027.jpg The pond at the Orange Township Hall Park along Orange Road. Courtesy Photo | Orange Twp.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.