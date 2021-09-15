DPHD to hold walk-in clinics at fair

Starting Monday, those attending the Delaware County Fair may get COVID-19 and flu vaccinations without an appointment.

The walk-in clinics, offered by the Delaware Public Health District, will be inside the Merchant’s Building at Booth 602. The clinic times are 9-11 a.m. Sept. 20, Sept. 22 and Sept. 24; and 3-7 p.m. Sept. 21. There won’t be clinics on the weekends of the fair or on Jug Day.

Another walk-in COVID-19 clinic open to the public will take place from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Elm Valley Fire District Touch-a-Truck Event, 9821 U.S. Route 42, Ashley.

In other COVID-19 news, the health district reported Wednesday the county is failing four out of five factors on its latest COVID-19 report card. Those factors are the level of community transmission; the positivity rate; capacity for early detection of increases in cases; and the latest, health system capacity.

“We continue to advise everyone to wear a mask in public indoor settings and in crowded areas, regardless of vaccination status,” the DPHD posted on Facebook.

Total cases of coronavirus in Delaware County are now at 19,417, said the district’s COVID-19 Weekly Report on Wednesday. That’s up from 18,804 total cases last week. There were 847 people placed in isolation within the last 10 days, up 109 from last week. There were 37 average new cases per day per 100,000 (up 1 from last week). There were 27,332 total vaccine doses administered by the DPHD, up 35 from last week.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) statistics show Delaware County has the 14th-most number of cases in the state, 21,722. There have been 364 people hospitalized and 140 deaths in the county from the infectious disease. The discrepancies in total cases by the two agencies (DPHD and ODH) is based on additional jurisdictions reporting to ODH.

Overall, 1.3 million people in Ohio have contracted coronavirus, with 69,067 hospitalizations and 21,265 deaths.

Delaware County continues to lead the state’s 88 counties in vaccination rates. A total of 139,889 residents, or 66.88% of the counties population, has started on the vaccine. No other county is at 60%, and 53% of Ohioans (6.2 million people) have started on their shots.

Delaware also leads the state in vaccination coverage, or completion of the shots, at 63.6%. The next highest county is at 55%, and statewide, Ohio is at 49% completed.

On Sept. 8, the ODH updated its COVID-19 breakthrough chart. This year, there have been 22,663 hospitalizations and 7,313 deaths among individuals who were not fully vaccinated. Only 652 Ohioans were hospitalized and 87 deaths were reported among those who were fully vaccinated.

The Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard said Wednesday afternoon that 4.3 million cases of coronavirus and 40,209 deaths from the infectious disease have hit the U.S. in the past 28 days.

The Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 page shows that cases and deaths in the United States are on the rise again over the last 30 days. As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 41.2 million total cases of the coronavirus in the United States, up 1.2 million in the past week. There have been 660,380 Americans who have died from COVID-19, up nearly 13,000 in a week. There have been 381.4 million total vaccines administered, up nearly 5 million in the past week.

“Delay travel until you are fully vaccinated,” the CDC advises domestic travelers. During travel, “wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required” on public transportation and indoors at hubs such as airports and stations.

“Since the pandemic began, 1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID-19,” states an online headline from U.S. News & World Report.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

