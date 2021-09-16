Showcasing local artwork

A collection of art from The Arts Castle’s Senior Showcase is currently on display at the castle for all to enjoy. An exhibit featuring all the showcase submissions will run through Oct. 23 and is free and open to the public.

The Senior Showcase, which was first held in 2016, is put on biennially by the Delaware County District Library, Willow Brook Christian Communities, and The Arts Castle. Artists living within Delaware County and at least 55 years of age are eligible to submit their work to the juried showcase. Both jurors, Judy Anderson and Anne Quilter, who presided over the contest are professional artists who live in central Ohio.

The Senior Showcase was originally scheduled to be held last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, The Arts Castle carried last year’s submissions into this year’s event while accepting new submissions.

This year’s showcase included 68 participants, with each artist able to submit up to three pieces of art in either the two-dimensional or three-dimensional categories. Two-dimensional pieces consisted of pieces such as paintings, drawings, mixed-media and photography. The three-dimensional category included sculptures and jewelry, among other things.

An awards reception was held at the castle on Aug. 28, and 19 participants were recognized for their submissions.

Mark Karen took home the top honor of the day as his painting, “Portrait of Marilyn Stork,” was awarded Best in Show. Paula Blosser, who serves as the exhibit coordinator at the castle, told the Gazette it was “very fun” seeing a portrait of Stork, whom she called “an institution” around Delaware, win the top award in the show without the judges knowing any of Stork’s history in the community.

Stork was present at the awards reception and had no prior notice that the portrait of herself would win Best in Show. “She was so happy,” Blosser said of Stork’s reaction to the announcement.

Asked what she enjoys the most about organizing the Senior Showcase, Blosser said, “I am always so delighted to see where people’s creativity is and what they’re bringing to the table for us. It’s always very exciting, and I love meeting the people in person when I finally get to enjoy them at the reception when things settle down.”

Two judges’ choice awards were also handed out, and they went to Stephen Sironi and Andrea Yagoda.

Diane Almendinger was awarded the first place award in the two-dimensional category for her piece titled “16 Squares,” while Bryan C. Baby and Jim Goddard took home the second and third place awards, respectfully.

In the three-dimensional category, James Brezna’s “Maple Burl, Hollow Form” was selected for the first place award. Terry Schmitter and Pat Kohler received the second and third place awards, respectfully.

Ten artists were also selected for honorable mention awards. Those honored were Angela Gage, Lynda Elias, Melissa Feinberg, Janet Wolery, Diane Hodges, Cynthia Croce Smith, April Clark, Gwen Valore, Karla Miller and Karen Everhart.

Blosser said the range of artists submitting work is always “very diverse,” with some of them being professional artists and some creating simply out of enjoyment for the work.

The Senior Showcase exhibit can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter St., Delaware.

Mark Karen and Marilyn Stork stand in front of a portrait of Stork painted by Karen. The portrait was awarded Best of Show in this year’s Senior Showcase. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/09/web1_Senior-Showcase.jpg Mark Karen and Marilyn Stork stand in front of a portrait of Stork painted by Karen. The portrait was awarded Best of Show in this year’s Senior Showcase. Courtesy photo

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.