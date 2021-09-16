OWU earns high rankings

U.S. News & World Report’s “2022 Best Colleges” rankings include Ohio Wesleyan University among the nation’s “Best Liberal Arts Colleges” and “Best Value Schools.” Ohio Wesleyan is also included in the magazine’s unranked list of “A+ Schools for B Students.”

According to the new “2022 Best Colleges” report, released Monday, Ohio Wesleyan is ranked:

• No. 98 among “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges.” According to U.S. News, it collected data on more than 1,850 bachelor’s degree-granting institutions to determine which to include in its 2022 rankings. Its decisions were based on 17 measures of academic quality.

• No. 54 among the National Liberal Arts “Best Value Schools.” These rankings “incorporate the overall ranking, but also credit schools for the amount of financial support made available to students with need,” the magazine states. At Ohio Wesleyan, 99% of students receive merit-based and/or need-based financial aid. For 2020-2021, OWU’s average need-based aid package totaled $45,166.

• One of the nation’s “A+ Schools for B Students.” This alphabetical list consists of “well-ranked schools” that look beyond grade-point averages to give talented, motivated students the chance they need to succeed. Since 2013, Ohio Wesleyan has been test-optional, recognizing that exceptional students are not identified only by standardized tests.

According to U.S. News, 80% of a school’s 2022 ranking is “based on a formula that uses statistical measures of academic quality, such as graduation rates, social mobility, graduate indebtedness, faculty information and admissions data.” The remaining 20% is based on academic reputation, “determined by a peer assessment from top academics at U.S. colleges.”

“We are pleased to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation’s Best Colleges,” said Stefanie Niles, Ed.D., Ohio Wesleyan’s vice president for enrollment and communications. “It is helpful for prospective students and families to know that an independent analysis such as this recognizes the immense value of an OWU education. We invite everyone exploring schools to visit Ohio Wesleyan to see the wide range of opportunities available to help our students achieve their goals and aspirations.”

Learn more about the 2022 U.S. News rankings at www.usnews.com/colleges. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan, including enrollment information, ratings and rankings, and graduate outcomes at www.owu.edu/admission.

Recognized as one of nation’s ‘Best Colleges’

