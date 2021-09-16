Polaris area home to plenty of activity

COLUMBUS — Delaware County residents traveling to the Polaris area these days will encounter not only road work, but also several new places to shop.

The road work is at the relocated end of South Old State Road, which now has a roundabout at its intersection with Lazelle Road. The west lanes of Lazelle are currently closed as part of a collaborative project between the City of Columbus and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The project aims “to improve Lazelle Road between High Street and Worthington-Galena Road,” the city said on its public service page. “The project will be done in three phases and widen parts of Lazelle Road to accommodate the addition of left-turn lanes and include other upgrades to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.”

The $27.8 million project is said to be winding down and according to the city, includes reconstruction of the CSX & Norfolk Southern railroad bridges over Lazelle; installing a new traffic signal at Lazelle and Flint roads; widening Lazelle, adding a center turn lane between Sancus Boulevard and Worthington-Galena Road; and adding sidewalks and shared-use paths.

For those who are limiting their visit to Polaris Fashion Place and environs, one of the new places to visit is the brand-new 27,000-square-foot Carfagna’s Famous Market & Ristorante at 1440 Gemini Place. The fourth generation of the Carfagna family said it had been interested in expanding the 83-year-old business in the Polaris area since the early 2000s.

Across the road at Polaris Fashion Place, among the 170 businesses is Bridal Beauty Co., which opened in July.

“We are so excited to welcome Bridal Beauty Co. as the newest addition to Polaris Fashion Place,” said Tamra Bower, general manager at Polaris Fashion Place, in a press release. “Bridal Beauty Co. allows guests to experience not only makeup applications, but also services like facials, massages, eyelash extensions, and more. This store allows guests to shop in a luxurious environment for all their beauty needs, while also having the opportunity to pamper oneself.”

Also opening in July was J’s Sweet Treats, a locally-owned boutique bakery. Opening in June was AKIRA, a Chicago-based women’s apparel retailer. August saw the opening of Tiki Botanicals, which features luxury hair and skincare products made by a husband-and-wife team. Last but not least, FieldhouseUSA is a 30,000-square-foot community-based multi-purpose indoor sports facility that will host local tournaments.

Until further notice, the Fashion Place has implemented COVID-19 additions to its Code of Conduct.

The shopping center’s Facebook page said there are two more outdoor drive-in movies in September, including tonight. Admission is for the movies is free, but registration through Eventbrite is required.

