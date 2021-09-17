City earns national honor for 2021 budget

The City of Delaware has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award it was announced this week.

“The award represents a significant achievement,” the GFOA said. “It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.”

The certificate of recognition for budgets beginning Jan. 1, 2021, or later, was presented to the Delaware Finance Department.

The department, led by Director Justin Nahvi, Accountant Rob Alger and Budget Analyst Alycia Ballone, had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The document was judged on how well it serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and as a communications device.

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America, the GFOA said.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/09/web1_Delaware-Logo.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

