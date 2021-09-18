City of Delaware reflects on pool season

The last cannonball dive has landed with just the right amount of splash, and City of Delaware recreation staff is reflecting on the just completed pool season and already planning for 2022.

This summer was the city’s first since 2011 running the Jack Florance Pool at Mingo Park after taking over operations from the Central Ohio YMCA last year. In 2020, the pool never opened because of COVID, but this year, residents enjoyed a full season, from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. Total reported admissions for the season were 14,700.

The biggest single-day attendance was Monday, July 5, when a whopping 661 residents visited the pool over six hours.

“We brought some fun back to the community and that was our No. 1 goal,” Parks and Natural Resources Director Ted Miller said.

The work started last winter when Mike Hamer was appointed Recreation Program superintendent only five months before the pool opened. He came from Ohio State University’s recreation and aquatics department. One of Hamer’s first tasks was assembling a seasonal pool staff. Like with many central Ohio pools, it took a while to hire and certify lifeguards and onboard summer help, which early on impacted pool capacity. But more than 30 lifeguards and almost 50 area youths found summer jobs working at the pool.

“That is a credit to the leadership we received from our pool staff and managers,” Hamer said. “Everyone knew this was an important pool season and worked hard every single day to make it the best season.”

The community took notice, too. “I just wanted to let you know how impressed I have been by Mike Hamer and his staff at the JFlo pool this summer …” a resident wrote in an email to City Hall.

The team already is planning for next season. Improvements include adding new lane lines, shade structures and pool deck seating.

“Creating a safe and inviting atmosphere is something we will try to improve even more in 2022,” Miller said.

