Open houses set for Historic Courthouse, City Hall on Sept. 26

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners will host an open house of the newly renovated Historic Courthouse on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. The public is welcome to take self-guided tours of the building and Delaware County officials and staff will be in attendance to answer questions. The Historic Courthouse is located at 91 N. Sandusky St. in downtown Delaware.

The iconic structure has seen four renovations in its lifetime, with the most recent finishing in early 2021. Construction on the Italianate-style building began in 1868 and was completed in 1869. Artifacts discovered during the renovation, including a patriotic mural and a penny from 1897, have been preserved and are displayed throughout the building.

The renovation project also included a redesign of the Veterans Memorial on the front lawn. The brick plaza features monuments honoring Delaware County veterans and flags of the United States, State of Ohio, Delaware County, and all military branches.

The Historic Courthouse is now home to offices for the Delaware County commissioners and their staff, the County’s Human Resources Department, Economic Development Department and Veterans Service Commission.

The City of Delaware also will be hosting an open house of Delaware City Hall on Sept. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. The interior of the municipal building was renovated in 2020. It is located at 1 S. Sandusky St., two blocks south of The Historic Courthouse.

Information for this story was provided by Delaware County, Ohio.

