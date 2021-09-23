Bowersock’s market rabbits reign supreme

A Galena student took home first place for her pen of three market rabbits this week during the Delaware County Fair.

Austynn Bowersock, a sixth grader at Berkshire Middle School, said she’s been showing rabbits at the Delaware County Fair as part of 4-H for three years. On Monday, she took part in the Rabbit Show’s Pen of Three Fryers competition.

“I was definitely nervous,” she said. “I’m nervous every year just because it’s stressful.”

Bowersock said finding out that her three New Zealand white rabbits had won her the top prize took her breath away.

“I was really surprised,” she said. “I was really stressed out, and I couldn’t breath for a second, then I was just really surprised. … It’s competitive, and it was super exciting. We always hope we do good every year, but there’s definitely a lot of really good competition here and it’s hard to beat.”

Bowersock’s father, Dustin, said Austynn is part of the ninth generation of her family to live on their family farm — the Buell Homestead — in Galena. He added the farm was established in 1824, and showing rabbits is a family tradition.

“(It’s a) big family farm,” Dustin Bowersock said. “We get a lot of support from our family. The rabbits are kind of a generational thing. (It’s) a long continuation of family projects.”

Austynn said she’s excited to be part of the family tradition.

“(Being part of the tradition) is definitely really cool,” she said. “I don’t know any people (with that experience).”

Austynn added she’ll “definitely” show rabbits again at the fair, and she’s looking forward to the remaining festivities planned for fair week.

“I always enjoy doing shows for rabbits,” she said. “(I’m looking forward to) having fun with my friends and family, and doing fun things with them. I always enjoy the motorplex events.”

Galena sixth grader Austynn Bowersock poses with her three prize-winning New Zealand rabbits during the Delaware County Fair this week. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/09/web1_bowersock.jpg Galena sixth grader Austynn Bowersock poses with her three prize-winning New Zealand rabbits during the Delaware County Fair this week. Courtesy photo | Dustin and Alicia Bowersock

