DCHS to conduct Hayes walking tour

The Delaware County Historical Society presents a special walking tour in downtown Delaware. Titled “Young and Old Rutherford B. Hayes Walking Tour,” this event will be held Sunday, Oct. 3. Three identical tours will be offered at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m., and each is limited to 15 people.

Tours begin at the Sulfur Spring on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus across from Selby Stadium, and it will include locations related to Rutherford B. Hayes’ life. The walk will feature DCHS volunteers and Hayes reenactors Devon Hardwick as young Hayes and Bill Rietz as older Hayes. Tour guides will include Brent Carson and Laurie Schaefer.

Young Hayes will describe in detail childhood memories of what he described as “his world” around the area of West William Street and Franklin Street. Older Hayes will discuss, among other topics, his devotion to his duties as a member of Ohio Wesleyan’s Board of Trustees and in his participation in laying the cornerstone of University Hall.

Tickets must be purchased in advance on Eventbrite, and space is limited.

Parking is available in the parking lots beside Selby Stadium or Sandusky Street near campus. In case of rain, the reenactors will give one program in The Barn at Stratford, 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, with photos of historic and current Delaware. Time will be determined if the rain location is needed.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the walking tour, please visit Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/young-and-old-rutherford-b-hayes-walking-tour-tickets-172893598407, delawareohiohistory.org, or call 740-369-3831 (ext 3).

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by the Delaware County Historical Society as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society websites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

