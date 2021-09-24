Otterbein president joins 7-member DCFA

Otterbein University President John Comerford has been appointed to the Delaware County Finance Authority.

The appointment by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners brings the Finance Authority to a full seven members.

“John brings a diverse background of experience to the table,” said Finance Authority Chairman Bill Bishop. “We are pleased to have him join the Finance Authority and look forward to his contributions.”

Prior to becoming Otterbein’s president in 2018, Comerford was president of Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois. His academic experience includes serving as vice president for student life and institutional advancement at Westminster College in Missouri. He also has held positions at Missouri Western State College and Ball State University.

A native of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Comerford earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Western Illinois University, a master’s in college student personnel administration from the University of Central Missouri, and his doctorate degree in higher education administration with an emphasis in law at the University of Kansas.

Comerford serves as a board member for the Council of Independent Colleges, Ohio Campus Compact, Ohio Foundation of Independent Colleges, Simon Kenton Council of Scouts BSA, Westerville Rotary Club, Westerville Area Resource Ministry and Westerville Chamber of Commerce.

The father of three, he also spends time driving his children around to their many activities — Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H, soccer, tumbling, baseball and church activities.

The Delaware County Finance Authority (DCFA) is a political subdivision created by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners to assist in economic development and job creation in Delaware County. The DCFA offers numerous incentive programs and has the ability to issue tax-exempt and taxable bonds for business, developer, non-profit and governmental projects. The DCFA works in partnership with traditional lending institutions and its public partners to provide the most advantageous financing for projects that benefit the community

