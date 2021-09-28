Miller to step down as BV superintendent

Buckeye Valley Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrew Miller announced Monday he plans to step down as superintendent at the start of 2022 due to a recent medical diagnosis.

The district reported that Miller was diagnosed with a “rare, progressive, chronic neurodegenerative disorder which has affected his balance, voice strength and speech.” The district said the disorder has not affected his cognitive abilities, and Miller will step down to a position as the district’s assistant superintendent. In this role, Miller will focus on the district’s new strategic plan and improving district operations.

Buckeye Valley reported that Miller began his career with the district in 2000 as the Buckeye Valley North Elementary principal for four years before transitioning to Buckeye Valley Middle School, where he served as principal for seven years. Miller completed his tenure as principal at Buckeye Valley High School during the 2012-2013 academic year and moved to the administrative building the following school year to serve as assistant superintendent for a year before beginning his stint as superintendent.

“Under Miller’s leadership the district has completed two Strategic Planning initiatives, passed a levy that allowed for the building of Buckeye Valley West and the renovation and addition of Buckeye Valley East, and has seen the start and partial completion of of the Athletic Upgrade and Music Addition Project at the Buckeye Valley Middle School and High School campus,” the district said in a release Monday.

The release added the Buckeye Valley Board of Education “is supportive of Miller’s decision to step down and equally supportive of Miller to remain an integral part of the Buckeye Valley leadership,” the release states. “The Board has been developing a plan to complete the 2021-2022 academic year. Details of the Board’s plan will be shared with the Buckeye Valley community in the near future.”

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

