Uncontested races abound in eastern Delaware County

Several municipalities in eastern Delaware County have uncontested nonpartisan races and/or issues unique to them in the Nov. 2 general election. Here’s an overview of what these voters will see on their particular ballots.

In the village of Galena, four seats on council are available. Incumbent Kathy Krupa, of Galena, is officially on the ballot. There are two write-in candidates: Zach Hopper and incumbent Ruben A. Minor, both of Galena. According to the village’s website, the terms of Eric Johnston and Council President Pro Tempore David Simmons expire at year’s end.

There will also be two liquor options for the Galena Diner at 13-19 W. Columbus St., Galena.

The village of Sunbury has Mayor Joe St. John running unopposed to fill the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023. Elected to Sunbury Village Council in 2018, St. John became president of council in 2019 and replaced Mayor Tommy Hatfield this spring following his resignation.

Sunbury council has four incumbents running for five seats. Damin A. Cappel, Martin Fisher, and Dave Martin are the three candidates running for four of the seats; while Cindi Cooper is running to fill an unexpired term.

Berlin Township has two candidates running for two trustee seats. Incumbent Ken O’Brien is seeking reelection, and newcomer Meghan Raehll is seeking the other seat. Raehll’s website said she is “Pro-Resident, Pro-Community, and Pro-Responsible Growth.”

Residents in Berlin will also cast their vote on whether to approve a fire levy “at a rate not exceeding 2.95 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.295 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023,” the ballot said. Station 390 is at 2708 Lackey Old State Road, Delaware.

In Brown Township, two incumbents are running unopposed for trustee seats. The terms of Chairman Charlie Miley and Vice Chairman Gary W. Stegner expire on Dec. 31, 2021. The trustees meet the second Tuesdays of the month at the township hall, 5555 state Route 521, Delaware.

Oxford Township also has two incumbents running unopposed for their trustee seats — Steve Lewis, of Delaware, and Craig Pittman of Ashley. Oxford also has a roads and bridges levy “at a rate not exceeding 1.2 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.12 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.”

Finally in Porter Township, two candidates are seeking trustee seats: Incumbent Chairman Eddy Ambrose, of Sunbury, and newcomer Matthew J. Isganitis of Sunbury.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/09/web1_Nov-2021-election-1.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.