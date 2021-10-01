Powderpuff kicks off House Games

The competition for the Hayes High School House Cup began this week with powderpuff football.

The semifinal powderpuff games were held at the end of the school day Thursday, while the final matches will be played Monday during the House period.

Hayes Assistant Principal Rex Reeder implemented the House system at the school in 2015. He said the goal of House and its accompanying competition for the House Cup, were designed to bring students together and break up cliques by sorting students into eight houses and having them spend time together.

“It’s all about student engagement,” Reeder said.

House and the competition for the House Cup continued for several school years until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the final competitions of the 2019-2020 school year to be cancelled. The House Games were also cancelled during the 2020-2021 school year.

Reeder said he was excited to bring back the House Games this school year, which include a large variety of academic and athletic competitions, including a field goal competition, trivia competition and “Mario Kart” tournament.

“We’re trying to get back to normalcy,” Reeder said. “It’s been nothing but excitement (from students). I wanted to get them outside and doing something. I wanted to get back to a normal type of year. For freshmen and sophomores, this is the first event to see what House is about.”

Reeder said he chose powderpuff first because it “always peaks student interest.”

“It’s exciting for the girls and the boys,” Reeder said. “Powderpuff brings out a lot of excitement to the start of House, and the staff get involved (and competitive).”

Freshman Claire Artemus, who played offense for Sugar Grove, said she enjoyed the competition.

“I think it was pretty fun. I liked hitting people with the pads …” Artemus said. “I’m a freshman, so this is the first (House Cup competition) I’ve had the chance to take part in. There’s quite a few events. I’m sure I’ll participate a lot more.”

Artemus said she enjoyed the atmosphere around the powderpuff games.

“It’s really fun because it’s serious but no one takes it super seriously,” she said.

Sophomore Adisyn Graham played defense for Houk.

“It was my first experience, but it was really fun. I really enjoyed it,” she said.

Graham said she is looking forward to competing in more House Games this school year.

“We didn’t do it at all last year,” she said. “(This year is) more social. They’re really competitive but in a nice way. It’s a way to make friends.”

The Houk offensive line prepares to block for their quarterback against Fairview's defenders Thursday during a powderpuff football game held at Hayes. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette A Prospect Hill player tries to escape Sugar Grove defenders Thursday during a powderpuff football game held as part of Hayes High School's House Games. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

