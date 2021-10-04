DELAWARE — Kenneth R. Yeagle, 87 of Delaware passed away peacefully Oct. 1, 2021 at Grady Hospital. He was born Sept. 8, 1934 in Zanesville, OH to the late Otto Adam and Ada Pearl Yeagle of Zanesville.

Kenneth was a retired carpenter, he worked for Lent/McCollister Contractors for 46 years. He also did electrical work. He also loved playing golf, doing photography, and enjoyed painting.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Joy E. (Lent) Yeagle and their five children: Kathy (George) Drabik, Karin (Frank) Haser, Kim Medley, Mark Yeagle, Kristy (Scott) Hoopes; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild; and brother Eugene Howell.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.