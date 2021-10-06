COVID-19 cases starting to trend downward

The Delaware Public Health District is reporting Delaware County now has three COVID-19 critical factors, dropping from four last week.

Those failed factors are the level of community transmission (241 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week); the positivity rate (9.4%); capacity for early detection of increases in cases (192 new cases per 100,000 county public school staff and students in the past week).

“On July 27, 2021, the CDC recommended five critical factors be considered to inform local decision-making and community guidance,” the health district said. “Based upon this recommendation, DPHD will look at these factors on a weekly basis and report a pass or fail status for each available factor.”

If two or more factors are have failed, the DPHD will recommend that everyone — including the fully vaccinated — wear a mask in public indoor settings.

The two other factors, which are considered as passing are health system capacity and vaccination coverage.

“On a positive note, we’re starting to see our numbers trend down, so thank you community for staying the course and doing your part!” the DPHD posted on Wednesday.

The weekly COVID-19 report from the district said there were 20,844 total cases with 850 placed in isolation within the last 10 days; 34 average new cases per day per 100,000 population; and 27,382 total vaccine doses administered by the health district. The isolation numbers and average new cases have fallen from last week.

Also, the daily case rate has fallen from the critical to high level, based on the numbers for Oct. 1, although the moving average is still critical. In addition, the health district said the number of hospitalizations and deaths decreased in September compared to August and July.

DPHD continues to offer drive-thru and walk-in clinics around the county for the public to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Walk-in COVID-19 clinics open to the public will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 27 at CoHatch, 18 E. William St., Delaware; and 11:15 a.m.-noon Oct. 28 at Scioto Township Hall, 3737 Ostrander Road, Ostrander.

There will be a drive-thru clinic from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 19 at Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 7991 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center. Appointments are needed for the drive-thru clinic and can be made by visiting https://forms.delawarehealth.org/Forms/flucovid and using code flucovid2021 or calling 740-368-1700 and selecting option 5.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_Corona-Virus.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.