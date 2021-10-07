Inaugural NAMIFest set for Oct. 9

Every year, NAMI Delaware and Morrow Counties holds a NAMIWalk 5K for mental health awareness. This year is no different, but with an added twist. After the walk, the nonprofit will be hosting the inaugural NAMIFest.

NAMIFest will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Polaris Mall parking lot and will have fun events for the whole family. The best part of this event is that it is completely free and open to the public.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be three inflatable jump houses, a health fair with many activities, The Blue Limestone Project Classic Rock Band, yoga, line dancing, 104.9 The River playing music, a raffle with prize drawings every 15 minutes, Elias the NAMI therapy dog, food trucks, Sackett Farm Organize Flower Farm and a Zentangle demonstration, Stockhands Horses for Healing with Equine Assisted Therapy, and so much more.

“NAMIFest is a great opportunity for us to reach the community in a way that goes beyond our annual NAMIWalk,” said NAMI Delaware and Morrow Counties Executive Director Todd Walts. “We also just opened a brand new office in Westerville at Elevate. We want the community to know we are NAMI Delaware & Morrow Counties NAMIFest available as a free resource to them. It’s going to be an amazing event. It will be a great time with fun for the whole family, while doing a good thing for others.”

No registration is required for NAMIFest. Go to NotAloneOhio.org for more information.

NAMIWalk takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday and will be followed by NAMIFest.

Registration for the walk is required and can be done by visiting the NAMI Delaware and Morrow Counties website at NotAloneOhio.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_NAMI.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by NAMI Delaware and Morrow Counties.

Submitted by NAMI Delaware and Morrow Counties.