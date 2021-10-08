Pickleball served up in Genoa Township

WESTERVILLE — A new pickleball court is now open at Center Green Park in Genoa Township.

The township’s Park Advisory Committee and trustees held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday afternoon. They also had a demonstration of the fast-growing sport (think of ping-pong on a smaller tennis court with a whiffle ball) and raffled off some pickleball equipment.

The following people took part in the ribbon-cutting itself: Tom Ullom; Trustee Renee Vaughan; Parks Advisory Committee Chair Molly McHale; Parks Advisory Committee member Phil Johnson; Trustee Connie Goodman who did the honors; Parks Advisory Committee Vice Chair Brian Wellman; Parks Advisory Committee members Tyson Cline, Jim Carter and Rich Kaschak; and Genoa Township resident Dave Ferguson.

Total Tennis, Inc. applied a “surfacer” to the park’s existing basketball and tennis courts as part of the project.

There was enthusiastic support for the court on social media, with people saying either they or someone they knew loved to play the game.

“Wow! There is strong support for pickleball,” the township posted on Facebook. “Thanks to everyone who joined us to celebrate the new courts now open at Center Green Park.”

Others also asked where Center Green Park is located. The park is on Center Green Drive off of Tussic Road, across from Mount Royal Avenue.

Also happening in the township:

• The Westerville Central High School Arts & Craft Market is an early chance to get unique holiday gifts for family and friends. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at the high school, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., Westerville.

• Ongoing weekends through Oct. 24 is Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival at 6142 Lewis Center Road, Galena. The event includes hayrides, kettle corn, pumpkins, fall market, petting animals and campfire concessions. Admission is free; hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. The market is also open weekdays noon to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31.

• Halloween Trick or Treating is from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the township. However, “The Township event Trick or Treat Village is cancelled again this year due to Covid-19. We hope to offer the event again in 2022,” the township announced last month.

• The township is selling recycling carts to residents for $10 online at www.GenoaTwp.com/Recycling while supplies last. Genoa’s website said the offer to upgrade to carts is being offered “in an effort to increase recycling and reduce litter blown out of open bins.” The 64-gallon wheeled blue carts are subsidized by the Ohio EPA. The township said on Facebook, “free red bins and Rumpke cart rental will remain available in addition to this new option.”

Genoa Township’s Park Advisory Committee and community leaders join in the ribbon-cutting celebration of a new pickleball court at Center Green Park. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_pickleball-ribbon-cutting.jpg Genoa Township’s Park Advisory Committee and community leaders join in the ribbon-cutting celebration of a new pickleball court at Center Green Park. Courtesy Photo | Genoa Twp.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

