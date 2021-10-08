Carfagna honored for support of domestic violence programs

COLUMBUS – State Representative Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township) yesterday received the Leadership in Policy Award from the Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN) for his role in helping end domestic violence in the state.

Carfagna was one of the leading advocates during the state budget process to increase funding for domestic violence programs around the state. State lawmakers earmarked $7.5 million for domestic violence prevention programs in the 2022-23 budget, a significant boost from the $2 million for these services in the previous budget. Prior to fiscal year 2020, there was no separate line item funding for such programs.

“Domestic violence is an issue in the state that needs to be addressed and I’m honored to receive this award,” said Carfagna. “I wanted to fight to provide more monetary support to agencies like ODVN that provide critical resources to victims of domestic violence. Victims need continued monetary support and additional protections in our criminal justice system so we need to prioritize both.”

The ODVN is a collaboration of more than 70 local domestic violence programs statewide with the purpose of strengthening and supporting Ohio’s response to domestic violence through training, public awareness and technical assistance through the implementation of public policy.

Ohio saw 131 domestic violence fatalities in 90 cases from July 2020 through July 2021, a 20% increase over the same timeframe last year. Of Ohio’s 88 counties, 31 witnessed fatal incidents of domestic violence.

The award was presented to Carfagna at a ceremony in the Ohio Statehouse atrium Tuesday.

Carfagna is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He serves the 68th House District, which covers the eastern half of Delaware County and all of Knox County.

