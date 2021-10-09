Member sought for library board

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is currently seeking to appoint one member to the Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees. This public board consists of seven members who each serve a seven-year term on the library board.

In order to be eligible for appointment, the individual must be a registered voter within the library district or Delaware County. The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint one member to serve a full term beginning Jan. 1, 2022, and ending on Dec. 31, 2028.

The purpose of the Delaware County District Library Board is to have control and management of the districts public libraries. Responsibilities of a member are:

• Establishing, adopting, accepting and supporting policies and procedures

• Library advocate to the budget commission, state legislature, civic and cultural organizations and the public at large

• Short- and long-term planning, future direction, and overall well-being of the library

• Securing and managing funding for operation

• Relating budget needs to the community

• Public relations;

• Attending monthly meetings

Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/codelawareoh/transferjobs.

For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Matt Brown, Delaware County Human Resources, at 740-833-2125 or mbrown@co.delaware.oh.us

Completed Board Appointment applications must be received through the Applicant Tracking portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 21.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_Delaware-County.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by Delaware County.

Submitted by Delaware County.