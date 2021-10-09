Girl Scouts spruce up fairgrounds

Some of the Junior Girl Scouts of Troop 4837 of Ohio’s Heartland worked hard at a Bronze Award project. The Bronze Award project itself is a 20-hour community service project. You look at what needs to happen in your community and you do it. It’s a great learning experience, and it helps you get more in touch with your community. You also earn a pin to show you completed the project.

Our project was weeding and planting flower beds at the Delaware County Fairgrounds through the course of early June to mid-September.

Each girl had a special job. Amelia Greasamar was the shopper — she shopped for the flowers and materials. The painter was Olivia Falk — she shopped for paint and was in charge of painting the bench and the trellis. Crimsen Myers was the sign designer who designed a sign for the display. Izzy Eliason was the flower bed designer — she decided on the special spots for the flowers and plants. Tori Cepec was in charge of the watering schedule and helped divide the watering equally among the girls involved in the project. Madelyn Sidenstricker was the flower researcher — she looked up the best plants for Amelia to buy for the garden space. Nora Cobb is the writer who wrote this article in order to inform the community that we completed this project.

The flower beds that our troop worked on are located a few barns behind the Little Brown Jug Arena. One building is called the Log Cabin, AKA Barn No. 39. The other is called the Jug Barn, AKA Barn No. 40. You may have seen the flower beds or the kind recognition sign that was posted on the Coliseum when you visited the fair! Not only were the flowers fall flowers, but they were also perennials, which means that they will drop seeds and grow again in a cycle for a few years! We planted garden mums, cone flowers, potato vines and other assorted plants.

Thank you to Home Depot in Lewis Center for the generous donation of a $100 shopping trip for us to purchase most of the flowers we used as well as other project supplies. Also, thank you to Sherwin Williams in Delaware for donating 2 gallons of paint. Finally, thank you to everyone else who has committed random acts of kindness like donating free plants and letting us borrow tools. I think we can all learn a lesson from this; a little bit of kindness can go a long, long way.

Prior to starting their Bronze Award project, which involved sprucing up some flower beds at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, several members of Girl Scout Troop 4837 posed for a photo inside the Jug Barn. Pictured, left to right, are Amelia Greasamar, Gwyneth Falk, Crimsen Myers and Olivia Falk. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_Jug-Barn-Girl-Scouts.jpg Prior to starting their Bronze Award project, which involved sprucing up some flower beds at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, several members of Girl Scout Troop 4837 posed for a photo inside the Jug Barn. Pictured, left to right, are Amelia Greasamar, Gwyneth Falk, Crimsen Myers and Olivia Falk. Courtesy photo

By Nora Cobb For The Gazette

Nora Cobb is a member of Girl Scout Troop 4837

