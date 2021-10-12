DPHD offering flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinics

In its latest Coronavirus update, the Delaware Public Health District said it is offering “School Drive-Thru” flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics which are open to the public.

There will be six of these clinics starting next week: Olentangy Berlin High School, 3140 Berlin Station Road, Delaware, from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 20; Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury, from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 21; Big Walnut High School, 555 S. Old 3C Road, Sunbury, from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 22; Olentangy High School, 675 Lewis Center Road, Lewis Center, from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25; Buckeye Valley High School, 901 Coover Road, Delaware, from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29; and Olentangy Orange High School, 2840 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center, from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 3.

A separate drive-thru clinic will take place at the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 7991 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 19.

Appointments are required for the drive-thru clinics, as are identification and insurance cards. To schedule, visit https://forms.delawarehealth.org/Forms/flucovid and use code flucovid2021, then click submit at the end of the form and check your email for confirmation.

There are also two walk-in flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics: CoHatch, 18 E. William St., Delaware, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 27; Scioto Township Hall, 3737 Ostrander Road, Ostrander, 11:15 a.m.-noon Oct. 28.

The update also explained Ohio’s “Vax-2-School” program.

“Ohioans 12 to 25 years of age who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, can register for Ohio Vax-2-School,” the update said. “Any young Ohioan age 5 to 11, may also be registered by their legal guardian if a COVID-19 vaccination is authorized for use in this age group by the FDA and administered prior to the registration deadline.

“Ohio Vax-2-School will award 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education,” the update continued. “The drawings will be conducted on a future date as determined by the Ohio Department of Health and announced one week prior to that date. Drawing dates will be announced via Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school and at ohiovax2school.com.”

Starting today, Oct. 12, on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m., the Sunbury clinics are back. Clinics are by appointment only by calling 740-368-1700, option 5. Childhood and and adult vaccinations are available. COVID-19 vaccines or TB testing will not be offered, however. The Sunbury clinic is at 137 State Route 3, Sunbury, in the Kroger Shopping Plaza.

The update was issued on Oct. 8.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

