Parks and Rec to host Trails and Treats

City of Delaware Parks and Recreation will present Trails and Treats, a family-friendly Halloween event, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Mingo Park.

Put on your favorite costume and bring your friends and neighbors to enjoy an evening of Halloween fun. Festivities include a pumpkin patch, music, and food trucks, and trunk or treat.

Trunk or treat participating organizations include Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Delaware Community Center YMCA, Delaware County District Library, Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Preservation Parks of Delaware County, and the City of Delaware Fire and Police departments.

Trunk or treat and the pumpkin patch will be open from 5 to 7 p.m., and food trucks will remain in the park until 8 p.m.

Residents can also register ahead of the event for a drive-in movie showing of Hotel Transylvania, rated PG. The showing will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets (there is a charge) are preregistration only as space is limited, and no tickets will be sold at the event.

“This is a night when friends and neighbors can come together in spirit of fun and celebrate the season,” said Recreation Program Superintendent Mike Hammer.

The City of Delaware encourages parents to utilize good Halloween safety practices during this event and during the upcoming trick-or-treat night, which is Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the City of Delaware, rain or shine. Residents are reminded to take only wrapped candy or treats, wash their hands when finished trick or treating before eating candy, and avoid giving out or taking candy if feeling sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

