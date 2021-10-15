City attorney appointed to CSU Board of Trustees

City of Delaware Attorney Natalia Harris has been appointed to the Central State University Board of Trustees by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Harris’ term began in August 2021 and ends June 30, 2030. Central State University, a public, historically black land-grant university in Wilberforce, Ohio, has a student enrollment of more than 4,000.

Harris is an alumna of Central State University – Class of ’97, Cum Laude, B.A. She obtained her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Dayton and became a licensed attorney in 2000. She has served as city attorney for Delaware since October 2020 and prior to that was the City of Delaware’s chief prosecutor in its Municipal Court.

As city attorney, she is the chief legal officer for the city, providing legal advice to the Delaware City Council, city manager, and all city departments. Prior to coming to Delaware, Harris was the first African American female and youngest to serve as city prosecutor for the City of Cincinnati.

A member of the Central State University National Alumni Association Hall of Fame, Harris is a member of the National Black Lawyers Association Top 100 (Ohio), an Ohio Supreme Court lawyer-to-lawyer mentor, and a fellow of the Cincinnati Bar Association’s Academy of Leadership for Lawyers.

She has served on several boards throughout her professional career, including the Cincinnati Bar Association and the Summer Work Experience in Law Program, and Harris has received recognition at the local and state levels for her commitment to the public she serves.

Harris and her fellow CSU board members are responsible for developing and approving Central State’s mission, strategic goals and objectives; and establishing policies related to budgeting, programs and services.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

