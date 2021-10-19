Veterans Day Breakfast set for Nov. 11

The new Agricultural Center at the Delaware County Fairgrounds will host the 12th annual Veterans Day Breakfast and Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11. The morning’s celebration begins with breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 9:30 a.m. program “Military Equipment Connections Between War” presented by the Delaware County Veterans Association.

The event is free for veterans plus one guest. Seating is limited, and reservations are required by Nov. 1. Delaware County veterans can register online at MySourcePoint.org/veterans.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the event. Guests are asked to wear masks indoors, except while seated and actively eating, and to maintain social distance as much as possible.

This year’s ceremony is supported by the Delaware County Veterans Service Commission, SourcePoint and Willow Brook Christian Communities.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, grants, the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging, and United Way of Delaware County.

