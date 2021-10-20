BWAHS to host Fall Heritage Festival

The Big Walnut Area Historical Society will hold its annual Fall Heritage Festival in connection with Sunbury’s Fall Fest from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Activities around the Myers Inn, which faces the southwest corner of Sunbury Village Square in downtown Sunbury, and the Blacksmith’s Forge are free and open to the public.

Featured this year is author John Cleland, who will be signing copies of his book, “Tell Johnny Hello,” which is a compilation of newspaper clippings, photos, and memorabilia sent home by his uncle, a soldier in WWII. Both men grew up in Kingston Township in Delaware County, so the names will be familiar. Copies of the book will be for sale. A program about his writing the book is available online at www.BigWalnutHistory.org.

The Sunbury News index to the men and women in WWII and the articles about them which ran in the newspaper are in a scrapbook and will be available for visitors to look up their ancestors who served.

Also during the festival, Children will have the opportunity to make a craft, and Myers Inn Museum tours for families or small groups will be available. Masks are appreciated when indoors.

Photos from Trenton Township will also be featured.

For more details, visit the BWAHS website at www.BigWalnutHistory.org.

By Polly Horn For The Gazette

Polly Horn is curator of the Myers Inn Museum in Sunbury.

