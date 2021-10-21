Annual day of service to be held Nov. 13

Connections Volunteer Center (Connections) announced Monday that registration is open for its award-winning day of service, Make A Difference Delaware County (MDDC). This year’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13.

To ensure the health and safety of all volunteers and older adults receiving services, there will be no kickoff breakfast. Face coverings and/or masks will not be required while working outdoors, however will be while engaging with older adult homeowners. Additionally, volunteers should maintain a safe distance of at least six feet from others throughout the day.

Participating volunteers will need to register then designate a pickup location to collect their volunteer assignment and t-shirt on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at one of the following locations:

• Andrews House, 39. W. Winter St., Delaware

• Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 7991 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center

• Forman Insurance Agency – State Farm, 30 S. Vernon St., Sunbury

This year, volunteers will assist both nonprofit organizations and older adults throughout the county. MDDC Coordinator Colleen Dennis believes the persistence of the ongoing pandemic continues to create a need for connection, care and compassion.

“Our priority is to bridge passionate volunteers to the causes they care most about,” Dennis said. “MDDC affirms that making a difference can happen under any circumstance when a community rallies together and commits to serving others.”

2021 MDDC sponsors include SourcePoint, Creative Financial Insurance, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Ironman Foundation, Amanda Mowry of Modern Woodmen of America, Jessica Forman of Forman Insurance Agency, Inc., Home Depot and Sheetz.

