New facility taking shape

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) celebrated the structural completion of the new marina building at Alum Creek State Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19. ODNR Director Mary Mertz and guests were given an update on progress and invited to sign a piece of steel that will be part of the new building.

“We are incredibly excited about the new marina building and improvements at Alum Creek State Park,” Mertz said. “These upgrades will make our park even more beautiful, welcoming, and accessible for the boating community and every visitor that comes to enjoy time outdoors.”

The new marina building will include retail and boat rental space, food service, public restrooms and shower facilities, and outdoor gathering spaces. The facility will replace the former marina building and complement the recently renovated docks and fuel system installed at the main marina.

The project cost is estimated at $4.6 million and will be funded in part by the Waterway Safety Fund, that reinvests money spent on boat registrations and fuel to improve, repair, upgrade, or install boating facilities like ramps, marinas, safety programs, and other boating related programs in Ohio.

The project is set to be completed in the spring of 2022.

Located in Delaware County, Alum Creek State Park is a boating, fishing, and camping destination for Ohioans throughout the state. In addition to the new marina, upgrades at the park include a Storybook Trail, rentable kayaks, a new playground, a new camp store, cabins, and 18 new campsites.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

