3 running for 2 Genoa Twp. trustee seats

WESTERVILLE — Three candidates are seeking two trustee seats in Genoa Township. Incumbent Connie Goodman is seeking reelection, while incumbent Karl Gebhardt is not seeking reelection. Mark Antonetz and Jed Bressman are also seeking to be a trustee on the Nov. 2 ballot.

The Gazette asked the candidates why they are running, what is the top issue facing the township and how they intend to handle it, and whether they support local COVID-19 guidelines. Here are their responses, in alphabetical order:

Mark Antonetz: “My wife Julie and I moved our family to Genoa in 2002 because we loved the safe rural community. We truly appreciate the clean and safe parks and recreation, the excellent first responders that keep us safe, and the great schools. After serving the Township in several different capacities over the last 10 years, including chair of the Zoning Commission, I am confident I can best use my experiences with Genoa Township and my professional experience as civil engineer to serve the residents with the representation they deserve.

“After knocking on doors campaigning, and talking to hundreds of concerned Township residents, my sense is the biggest concerns most residents have is managing future development as to minimize the impact to our community; maintaining our current excellent fire and safety services and our parks; and finally maintaining all these services while keeping taxes fair and reasonable.

“I have the utmost respect for our frontline healthcare workers and public health officials for keeping the residents informed on the best methods of protecting each other from this dreaded pandemic. My heart goes out to all those that have been impacted by COVID.”

For more information, visit AntonetzForGenoa.com.

Jed Bressman: “Genoa Township needs leaders that will listen, lead, and serve the community. Genoa needs leaders who will keep us safe and that will be in the community 20 to 30 years from now because the decisions we make today will affect our future. Genoa is where my wife and I chose to live to start our family. This is the community where I coach. I am the only candidate with a legal background. With my experience at the Ohio Attorney General’s office and as a Judicial Staff Attorney for the 10th District Court of Appeals, I am in the unique position to help Genoa look towards the future.

“Genoa is a nice, safe place to live. Genoa is blessed that there are not many problems going on in the township. However, there have been a lot of thefts in the township recently. Because Genoa is the only township in Delaware County with our own police force, we are in a unique position to handle these situations. As a member of the Genoa Township Police Advisory Committee, I have seen firsthand how the Police Department is planning on handling this and future issues. As trustee, I would work with our police to make sure they have all the resources they need to find, locate, and arrest these criminals while being fiscally responsible with our tax dollars.

“Although a township trustee has limited authority in whether a township follows the Delaware Public Health District and CDC guidelines, my goal as a Trustee is to keep Genoa safe. Delaware County has the highest vaccination rate, of the eligible population, in the state of Ohio with over 80% of the population with at least 1 dose of the vaccine. This is due in part to the efforts of the Delaware Public Health District. I support measures that do not close down businesses or define what an “essential business” is because we all have important jobs and without them, we, our community, and our small businesses would not continue to move forward.”

For more information, visit JedForGenoa.com.

Connie Goodman: “I strongly believe my experience as a trustee is valuable to the future of Genoa Township. As a Genoa Township Trustee since 2017, my experience will provide a strong foundation on our board. I understand the township’s operations, finances, and relationships necessary to serve our residents. As a trustee, I listen to residents to better understand their perspective(s). I also understand the need to work within the law and our board’s authority. When re-elected, I will constantly work for the best interests of our township. I will continue to be open-minded, honest, and transparent while working tirelessly to keep Genoa Township “A Nice Place to Live.”

“We are very fortunate in Genoa Township. People want to live here. The entire central Ohio region is experiencing high growth and we are feeling the effects locally of increased traffic traveling through our township. I have a excellent working relationship with the County Engineer’s Office. Over the next two to three years, I will be working with the county on some major road improvements that will help address our traffic congestion and safety issues.

“As a Genoa Township Trustee, I supported the Delaware Public Health District by voting to partner with them to provide a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at our fire station. This provided an opportunity for those eligible groups to easily receive a vaccination.”

For more information, visit KeepConnieForGenoa.com.

