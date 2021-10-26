County BOE recognized by state

State Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander) presented an official state commendation to the Delaware County Board of Elections for its recognition by the Ohio Secretary of State for outstanding service to Delaware County voters during the 2020 presidential election.

This is the first time a single board of elections has been awarded for its outstanding service. There are 88 boards of elections, one for each county, in Ohio. The award was announced earlier this year by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state’s chief elections officer.

“I’m proud to provide this recognition to the outstanding men and women of the Delaware County Board of Elections,” said Jordan. “County boards of election throughout the state look to Delaware County as a leader in executing secure and fair elections. It wouldn’t be possible without the exception leadership of the board and the many dedicated staff and poll workers.”

The Delaware County Board of Elections serviced over 127,000 voters during the 2020 presidential election. The 83.76% voter turnout set a county record and was the second highest in the state. The board employed over 1,200 precinct election officials to work the polls, as well as over 100 seasonal workers to assist with absentee voting, preparation for Election Day and the post-election audit.

For more information about the Delaware County Board of Elections, visit https://vote.delawarecountyohio.gov/.

State Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander) presents an official state commendation to Delaware County Board of Elections staff at recent board meeting https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_DSC_0095-BOE.jpeg State Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander) presents an official state commendation to Delaware County Board of Elections staff at recent board meeting Courtesy photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the office of state Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander).

