County EMS director named to state board

Delaware County’s Emergency Medical Services Director Jeff Fishel has been named to the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire and Transportation Services. The appointment by Gov. Mike DeWine was announced Oct. 15, with Fishel’s term beginning that same day and running through Nov. 12, 2023.

“For me personally, being appointed by Gov. DeWine to this board is an honor,” said Fishel, who has led Delaware County’s EMS Department since July 2019. “But, more importantly, I welcome the responsibility of representing Ohio’s county-based EMS services — of which there are many — and representing other third-service systems like ours at the State level. This will ensure that we play an active role in moving emergency medical services in Ohio forward in a positive direction.”

The EMFTS Board is responsible for:

• Establishing training and certification standards for EMS personnel throughout Ohio;

• Accrediting EMS training programs and approving continuing-education sites;

• Licensing Ohio’s medical transportation services;

• Providing oversight of Ohio’s trauma system; and

• Conducting investigations to ensure compliance with state law.

The board consists of 21 members, who have been appointed to represent Ohio’s fire and emergency medical services, private medical transportation services, mobile intensive care providers, air medical providers, trauma programs, hospitals, emergency physicians, EMS training programs and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

For more information about Delaware County’s EMS Department, visit https://ems.co.delaware.oh.us/.

