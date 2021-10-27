Booster shots now available through DPHD

The Delaware Public Health District is offering COVID-19 booster shots at its Delaware office, 1-3 W. Winter St.

The shots are available for walk-ins and those who make appointment on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. To make an appointment, call 740-368-1700. To schedule at a community clinic, visit DelawareHealth.org.

There is a COVID-19 Booster Breakdown chart on the health district’s website and Facebook page that shows who should get the booster shot, based on the original dose they received. “If you have received a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine because you are immunocompromised, you should NOT get a booster dose,” said a note at the bottom of the chart. “No one should receive more than three doses of these vaccines at this time. Talk to your doctor for further qualifying information.”

This week, the DPHD is again reporting Delaware County has two COVID-19 critical factors, which means it is still recommended that everyone — including the fully vaccinated — wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Those failed factors are the level of community transmission (145 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week); and the capacity for early detection of increases in cases (161 new cases per 100,000 county public school staff and students in the past week). Both totals exceeded the 50 or fewer cases needed for a passing grade.

Wednesday’s weekly COVID-19 report from the DPHD said there were 21,979 total cases with 1,074 placed in isolation within the last 10 days and an average of 21 new cases per day per 100,000 population.

The district’s COVID-19 Monthly Report for October said 94% of the people who have contracted the coronavirus in the county this year were unvaccinated. In addition, 81% of those who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 this year were unvaccinated. Finally, 95% of those who have died from COVID-19 in the county this year were unvaccinated.

The report also said that from Sept. 26-Oct. 9, there were cases ranging from 80 years and older to children 9 and under, with the most cases being reported among the 10-19 age group.

A county-to-county comparison shows that as of Oct. 3, Delaware County had the highest percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated at 77%; followed by Franklin County at 66%; Union County at 64%; Licking County at 56%; Marion County at 48%; Knox County at 44%; and Morrow County at 42%. As a result, Delaware had fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations per 100,000 in September than those surrounding counties.

The Delaware Public Health District will host three “School Drive-Thru” flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics which are open to the public: Buckeye Valley High School, 901 Coover Road, Delaware, from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29; Dempsey Middle School from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 1; and Olentangy Orange High School, 2840 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center, from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 3.

Appointments are required for the drive-thru clinics, as are identification and insurance cards. To schedule, visit https://forms.delawarehealth.org/Forms/flucovid and use code flucovid2021, then click submit at the end of the form.

There is also a walk-in flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Scioto Township Hall, 3737 Ostrander Road, Ostrander, from 11:15 a.m.-noon Oct. 28. Appointments only will be taken at the seventh annual Fight Against Hunger Games from 10:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 23 at the former DACC North building.

“We’re asking for your help in determining how many COVID-19 vaccine doses to order for 5-11 year-olds,” Delaware Public Health District posted on Facebook Oct. 25. “The following survey is voluntary and results will not be linked to your name or email address. The DPHD website and your school will provide info about how to schedule child up for a vaccine at a future date.” The survey is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DPHD5-11Survey.

By Gary Budzak

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

