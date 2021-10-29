Symphony returning to concert hall stage Nov. 6

The Central Ohio Symphony will open its 43rd season with a world premiere with two identical concerts scheduled for Nov. 6. “To Boldly Go…Presented by PNC Arts Alive,” will begin the Symphony’s long-awaited return to the concert hall.

Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos, now in his 19th year as conductor, and the musicians will take the stage for concerts scheduled at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Gray Chapel Auditorium, located on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus.

The premiere is made possible by a PNC Foundation grant through the PNC Arts Alive initiative. PNC Arts Alive is a multi-year initiative of the PNC Foundation that challenges visual and performing arts organizations to put forth their best, most original thinking to expand audience participation and engagement.

“A thriving arts community bolsters our economy and provides personal value to all of us who live, work and play in central Ohio,” said Mary Auch, PNC regional president for Columbus. “We are thrilled to see the Central Ohio Symphony’s return to an in-person performance, introducing music to new audiences and future talent.”

The concert will open with Mozart’s Symphony 41, known as the Jupiter Symphony. Representing Mozart’s last completed work, it is considered one of the most significant classical music pieces.

“This concert represents the sixth PNC Arts Alive grant the Symphony has received,” said Warren W. Hyer, executive director. “PNC’s Arts Alive support has made this ambitious concert possible as well as championing the future of new music by local composers in Ohio.”

The focus of the concert is the world premiere of “Into the Void, A Journey Into a Black Hole for Orchestra and Astrophysicist.” Nationally known astrophysicist and former COSI scientist Paul Sutter created the idea of a narrative/musical work about a visit to a black hole. He wrote the narration and will serve as narrator at the performance. The music is by Columbus area composer Jacob Reed, with visuals by David Bengali and produced by Tom Dugdale.

“A major theme this season is the power of stories and bringing stories to life through music,” Hyer said. “‘Into the Void’ is the story of experiencing a black hole from a scientific, musical and visual perspective.”

The debut concert will be presented twice to allow for greater audience spacing. The entire season’s concerts also will be shorter in length this year. Masks will be required of all concertgoers, both by the Symphony and by Ohio Wesleyan University.

Hyer noted the Symphony Board of Trustees is working to finalize details of a health safety plan for both the audience and the performers. The Symphony’s website will be updated regularly, and subscribers will be notified personally as the concert date draws closer.

For more information about the concert and ticket availability, visit www.centralohiosymphony.org, stop by the Symphony office at 24 E. Winter St. in downtown Delaware, or call 740-362-1799.

